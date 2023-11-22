No new project ahead of polls

EC directs all ministries, stakeholders

The Election Commission has instructed different ministries, departments and organisations to suspend initiating any new projects or programmes, including reliefs and grants for all constituencies, ahead of the upcoming 12th national election.

The EC's direction came in a bid to keep the polls uninfluenced.

If any such programmes are needed on an emergency basis, the ministries concerned will require the EC's prior permission, it said.

Yesterday, the EC issued four different instructions to the local government department, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in this regard.

"No person will be allowed to announce or release any grant to any person or group of institutions from any government or autonomous organisations's funds since the election schedule announcement till the result publication date," read the letter sent to the local government department, signed by EC deputy secretary Atiar Rahman.

"Until the election is over, no candidate or party will be allowed to announce, lay the foundation stone or inaugurate any project in any government, semi-government or autonomous institutions," it also read.

The violation of the rules will be counted as a violation of the electoral code of conduct which is a punishable offence, according to the letter.

The letter also mentioned that no estate or manpower of the local government will be used in the election duty, adding that no candidate will also be allowed in any government purchase related activities.

All the ministries except disaster management were, however, instructed to continue the programmes which were initiated earlier.

The disaster management ministry was instructed to suspend all newly introduced programmes until the election is over, while the women and children affairs ministry was instructed not to issue any new VGF cards.