No law violation if upazila parishad election is held sans party symbol: LGRD Minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today said there will be no violation of the law if political parties do not nominate candidates with their symbol in the upazila parishad elections.

He remarked while talking to reporters at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

Asked about Awami League's decision not to nominate any candidate with boat symbol and whether it is possible under the existing law, the minister said, "The way the law has been enacted, the elections can be held with party symbols or without party symbols."

"If any party nominates someone and provides a symbol, the election will be held with the party symbol. There are other options as well. One can contest the election independently. I've seen the law." The LGRD minister added.

He said there is no need to amend the existing law.