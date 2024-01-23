No issue if a party doesn't field candidates in local polls: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said there would be no problem if a political party decided not to field their candidate in local polls.

"If any political party thinks that they will not nominate anyone, the EC has no comment on the matter. There is no problem with this," he said while talking with reporters at his office.

He made the comments against the backdrop of Awami League's decision not to field party candidates in any local government polls as a measure to prevent infighting.

The new decision will be effective in the polls to Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations slated for March 9, said sources.

EC Alamgir also said anyone can take part in the election with nomination from a political party or as an independent candidate.

To be an independent candidate for the upazila polls, one must attach documents of support from 250 voters of the area, he said.

On the other hand, if anyone has previously won the posts of upazila chairman or vice-chairman, they will not have to submit such lists, he added.