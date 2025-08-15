No force can stop February election: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has reaffirmed that the upcoming national election will be held in February as scheduled.

All the departments involved in the election are already engaged in preparations, Shafiqul said while speaking to journalists after visiting the graves of July uprising martyrs Mehedi Hasan Rabbi and Al Amin at Parandwali in Magura on Friday afternoon.

"We want to see a peaceful, participatory election -- and I believe that will be possible with everyone's cooperation," he added.

Highlighting the importance of honouring those who laid down their lives for the country, he said, "To uphold the dignity of our martyrs, we must come together to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh."

Commenting on the political landscape ahead of the elections, he added, "In Bangladesh, the monsoon typically lasts from June to September. Once it ends, you'll see the election atmosphere begin to take shape -- candidates will go door to door, polling offices will appear in every neighbourhood, and a festive mood will spread across the country."

"We are confident that any remaining doubts will soon disappear. The election will be held in February -- before Ramadan," he emphasised.

He mentioned a total of 10 people martyred in July and August in Magura.

Mehedi Hasan Rabbi, a local leader of Chhatra Dal, was killed by the Jubo League. Al Amin, a small businessman from the same area, was also shot dead. "I visited their graves to lay flowers and honour their sacrifice."

These martyrs are the architects of the new Bangladesh and their sacrifice paved the way for today's freedom of expression and political progress.

"A peaceful, beautiful election lies ahead—and we owe it to their memory to ensure it happens," said the press secretary.