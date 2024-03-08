No enthusiasm among voters

Despite 13-day-long vigorous campaigning by mayoral candidates in Cumilla City Corporation by-polls that ended last night, there is no apparent enthusiasm among voters.

Also, apprehension and concern prevail among many voters regarding the electoral environment, raising concerns over voter turnout.

All mayoral candidates, except Tahsin Bahar Suchona -- daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar -- have alleged that a certain quarter is intimidating voters not to go to polling centres.

They also expressed their concerns over the poll's fairness.

According to locals, councillor candidates usually play a major role in bringing voters to the centre in local government elections.

Since Cumilla city by-polls will be held for the mayoral post only, the electoral field is a bit mundane compared to previous elections, they said.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Kazi Mahbubur Rahman, councillor of ward-21 of Cumilla, said, "Councillor candidates usually take the initiative to bring voters in these elections. In my opinion, not more than 40-45 percent of voters will show up."

Meanwhile, tension is mounting among voters owing to incidents of attacks on supporters of Monirul Islam Sakku.

On Monday, some unidentified miscreants blasted crude bombs and attacked a meeting of Sakku supporters.

Another group vandalised "Hotel Red Roof Inn", owned by Sakku, on the same day.

On that day, Sakku held a press briefing where he accused Suchona's supporters of the attacks.

The following day, Suhcona loyalists held another press conference in which they claimed that the supporters of "Table Clock" symbol attacked and injured three supporters of "Bus" on Monday in the city's racecourse area.

"I am worried whether I will go to the polling station or not. We are being told through different mediums that wherever we vote, a certain person will win," Hena Begum, a resident of ward-14, told these correspondents.

Mofizul Islam, a voter of ward-6, also expressed hesitation about going to vote.

"A group of people went to our house and told us that it is better not to go to the centre on polling day. That got me scared," he said.

During a public meeting in ward=26 on Wednesday, Sakku, former two-time mayor and expelled BNP leader, told the voters, "You will go to the polling station and vote for the candidate of your choice no matter who threatens you."

Nizam Uddin Qaiser, a candidate and an expelled BNP leader, said the current election commission is good at making dummy elections.

Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, another mayoral aspirant, said, "I don't know how neutral the election will be. I have doubts about this."

Meanwhile, Suchona claimed festivity is prevailing among the voters, and she will accept the result, whatever it is.

However, Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said that there is no "opportunity" for voters to be anxious.

A total of 2,42,458 voters will vote tomorrow in the by-polls as the mayoral position has become vacant due to the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat.