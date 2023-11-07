Elections
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:50 PM

Elections

No disagreement among commissioners: EC secretary

Jahangir Alam

The Election Commission secretary has said there is no difference of opinions among the election commissioners on any issue.

"Of course there is no difference of opinions," Jahangir Alam said replying to a question from a reporter at the EC office in the capital this afternoon.

According to EC sources, the election commissioners are yet to reach a unanimous decision on the process of appointing polling officials for the next national election.

Commissioner Anisur Rahman is for appointment of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers through a committee having representatives from local administrations and police, said the sources.

The four other commissioners are in favour of giving the responsibility to returning officers in line with the Representation of the People Order-1972, the sources added.

Usually, returning officers make the appointments after the announcement of the polls schedule.

Last month, Anisur and another commissioners did not agree with the EC's statement in the concept note of a workshop regarding the absence of a conducive environment for the national polls. The note was sent to the participants of an EC workshop.

In the note, the EC said the expected environment is yet to be created for holding a free, fair, participatory, and festive election.

