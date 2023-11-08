No difference of opinion among ECs

Says its secretary Jahangir Alam

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam yesterday said there is no difference of opinion among the election commissioners on any issues.

He said this while talking to reporters at the EC office in the capital, in response to a question on media reports that ECs are not on the same page.

The allegations of "difference of opinions" came to fore as ECs are yet to reach a unanimous decision on the process of appointing polling officials for the next national election.

EC Anisur Rahman is for appointment of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers through a committee consisting local administration and police representatives, said EC sources.

Meanwhile, the four other commissioners are in favour of giving the responsibility to returning officers in line with the Representation of the People Order-1972, the sources added.

Usually, returning officers appoint them after the announcement of polls schedule.

Last month, Anisur and another commissioner did not agree with the commission's statement in the concept note regarding the absence of a conducive environment for the national polls. The note was sent to the participants of an EC workshop.

In the note, the EC said the expected environment is yet to be created for holding a free, fair, participatory, and festive election.

The EC will need to appoint over 42,000 presiding officers, one for each polling centre, 2.61 lakh assistant presiding officers, one for each polling booth, and 5.22 lakh polling officers, two for each polling booth.