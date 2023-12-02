No campaigning before Dec 18: EC

The Election Commission in a directive today said that there is scope for campaigning before December 18.

"The campaigning period for the candidates has been fixed from December 18 this year to 8:00am on January 5, 2024," said an EC press release today.

Some dignitaries are making "concocted statements" in various electronic media talk shows or newspapers that the EC is indifferent in enforcing the electoral code of conduct, which can mislead the people, it said.

According to the rules, candidates will not get more than 21 days to campaign.

Election campaign can be carried out after finalising the candidate list following scrutiny of the nomination papers and distribution of election symbols by returning officers and from that time the electoral code of conduct will come into effect for the candidates, the release said.

The release noted that before 21 days of election, any kind of election campaign by any candidate or on behalf of the candidate is prohibited as per Section 12 of the rules.