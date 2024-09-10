No bar for Ganasamhati Andolon to register as political party

There is no legal bar for Ganasamhati Andolon to get registered as a political party, said the party's lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua today.

The Election Commission will not proceed with its appeal against the High Court verdict in 2019 that had directed the commission to record Ganasamhati Andolon as a political body, he said.

Following a writ petition filed by Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasamhati Andolon, the HC on April 11, 2019 directed the EC to register the organisation as a political party within 30 days after receiving the copy of the HC verdict. The EC later filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict.

"The commission recently submitted an affidavit to the Appellate Division saying that it will not proceed with the appeal, which means the HC verdict is now effective and therefore, there is no legal bar for EC to register Ganasamhati Andolon as a political party," he also said.

There is a decision in principle for registering Ganasamhati Andolon as a political party, he added.

A contempt of court rule, issued by the HC on March 10, 2022 against the then chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal for not registering Ganasamhati Andolon as a political party even after the court had directed the commission to do so, is now pending with the HC, Barrister Jyotirmoy informed.