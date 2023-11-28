‘No alternative to free polls to save economy’

CEC questions intents of some foreign nations

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the upcoming 12th parliamentary election should be free, fair, and credible for the sake of the country's economy and future.

It is unfortunate that some countries are trying to meddle in the polls, he said.

"Other than a few exceptions, most countries are not truly sovereign. The way the US can command us, we can't do the same to them," the CEC said while inaugurating a training programme for the electoral enquiry committee at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

"To save us, to save the people, to save the garment sector, it is the demand of the country's people and foreign countries that the upcoming election in Bangladesh should be free, fair, and credible. And no manipulation should take place," Habibul Awal said.

He said the country is in "crisis" over the election. "People are doubtful about the election. We need to come out of it. Everybody should discharge their duties responsibly."

Democracy is the most popular and proper form of government in the world. "If you want to keep democracy alive, elections must be kept alive," the CEC said.

"The debate over elections in the country is undesirable. Our political leadership has split on the fairness of this election. It wasn't desirable."

If people say this election will be acceptable if it is free, fair, and credible, Habibul Awal added.

He said they were "hurt" as ballot stuffing took place in some cases during the recently held by-elections to Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies.

"We couldn't resist it. It's a shame," he said, adding that ballot stuffing has become a bad example during elections. The use of muscle power, black money, andmanipulation has also been a bad trend for a long time.

The commission has promised to do its best to make the election free, fair, and credible. It has to rely on the administration, the judiciary, and the police.

"Without their help, the commission cannot hold elections alone. We need everyone's sincere and honest support. We hope that everyone will perform their duties honestly with their eyes open," the CEC added.