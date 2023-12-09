Nixon’s land assets soar in 10 years

Incumbent independent lawmaker of Faridpur-4 Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury, saw significant increase in his wealth and land assets since 2014, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Nixon now owns 2,039.28 decimals of land at Brahmanpara village under Bhanga upazila. In 2014, he did not have any land assets there. He acquired 975.23 decimals of land between 2014-2018, and again 1064.05 decimals between 2018-2023.

His immovable properties are worth over Tk 8.64 crore now, increasing from over Tk 3.68 crore in 2018. His movable properties are worth over Tk 3.23 crore now, up from Tk 2.98 crore in 2018.

His annual income is Tk 1.46 crore now, which was Tk 1.01 crore in 2018.

Nixon said he is a businessman, earning Tk 8,50,000 from agriculture, Tk 11,50,000 from transport, Tk 60,000 from construction, Tk 7,70,850 from filling and servicing station, Tk 76, 18,885 from dairy, poultry and fisheries farms, Tk 9,903 from bank interests, Tk 22, 38,175 as an MP and Tk 19,50,000 from stocks.

The annual income of his dependents is Tk 61,14,430 now, while it was Tk 40,16,642 in 2018.

Meanwhile, his wife Tarin Hossain's immovable assets are now worth over Tk 2.06 crore while it was Tk 22,03,300 in 2018. Her movable properties are now worth over Tk 7.36 crore, up from Tk 6.46 crore in 2018.