New drama in Jatiya party

Raushan Ershad decides to join polls under AL-led alliance; general secy says they need 'a couple of days'

Jatiya Party has split into yet another faction, after Raushan Ershad was announced as the chairperson. Photo: Star/Collected/File

A new drama unfolded in Jatiya Party today as its chief patron, Raushan Ershad, decided to join the upcoming polls under the Awami League-led grand alliance while its general secretary opted for more time to decide on the issue.

Raushan, also Leader of the Opposition, has conveyed her decision to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in a letter.

Meanwhile, JP Chairman GM Quader also sent a letter to the EC saying, as the authorised person, he will give nominations and allocate symbols to the party's candidates in the 12th national election.

Earlier today, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said his party will take a clear decision on whether his party will take part in taking part in the polls or not within a day or two.

In the letter to the CEC, Raushan said JP decided to participate in the election under the alliance in line with the past three national elections in which JP had participated under the AL-led alliance.

Raushan also said that JP-nominated candidates will have the liberty to choose to participate in the election either with JP and its symbol, "plough", or under the grand alliance.

"This [alliance] will be considered only as an electoral alliance. Elected candidates of the Jatiya Party will follow the decision of the party after the election."

Kazi Mamum, who declared him as the spokesperson of Raushan submitted the letter to the EC.