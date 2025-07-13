NCP meets CEC to discuss election symbol

A five-member delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin following the Election Commission's decision to drop the "Shapla" (water lily) from the list of electoral symbols.

The meeting took place at 11:00am today, led by NCP's Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Southern Region Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah, and Northern Region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam, among others.

Last week, the EC decided to retain 115 symbols in the schedule of the amended Representation of the People Order (RPO), excluding the Shapla. The proposed amendment was sent to the law ministry for vetting on the same day.

On June 22, the NCP requested for the Shapla symbol while submitting its registration application. Prior to that, on April 17, Mahmudur Rahman-led Nagorik Oikya also sought the same symbol. Both parties held several meetings with the EC regarding this issue.

Currently, 50 political parties are registered with the EC. The number of symbols listed in the EC's schedule was 69, which has recently been increased to 115.