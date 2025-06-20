NCP to apply for registration Sunday, approves new charter

All requirements for fulfilling the registration criteria set by the EC has been fulfilled

The National Citizen Party today approved a draft charter outlining major structural reforms, including provisions for direct elections of top leadership and the formation of two key party bodies — a political council and a national council.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain at a press conference said at the party's sixth general meeting held this week, members unanimously decided that the president and general secretary of the NCP's central committee will henceforth be elected directly by councillors from across the country. Each office bearer can serve a maximum of two terms in their lifetime in either post.

The charter also stipulates that the president and general secretary will remain accountable to the political council, a new body comprising 11 to 15 members, with at least three women.

In case of 15 members, eleven members will be elected by the national council, while the president and general secretary will serve as ex-officio members. The final two members will be nominated jointly by them.

The national council will itself be composed of representatives from the central committee, affiliated bodies, five members from each district-level committee, and two from each upazila-level committee.

This council will be responsible for electing both the political council and the party's top leadership, as well as making urgent decisions when required.

The newly approved charter also outlines the structure of the central committee, whose term will last three years.

The next council session must be held within 90 days of the end of each term.

The party further resolved to apply for registration with the election commission this Sunday.

All necessary requirements for fulfilling the registration criteria set by the election commission has already been fulfilled, party leaders said.

NCP leaders speaking to this correspondent said the party has formed over 130 upazila committees and more than 30 district committees.

For all communication regarding the registration process, the party has appointed Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah, and Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.

The founding convening committee retains the authority to bring further amendments to the draft charter, if necessary, before the next council.