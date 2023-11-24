National Polls: Nine upazila chairmen resign seeking AL ticket

At least 26 public representatives in line to follow suit

At least nine upazila parishad chairmen in seven districts have resigned from their posts seeking Awami League's nomination to contest the upcoming 12th national election, while many in other districts are in line to follow suit.

As per electoral rule, public representatives of different local government bodies, including district council chairman, upazila parishad chairman and vice-chairman, union parishad chairman, city corporation and municipal mayors, must resign from their posts to contest in the parliamentary polls.

The upcoming Jatiya Sangsad election is slated for January 7, 2024. Aspirants must submit nomination papers by November 30, according to the polls schedule.

The Daily Star correspondents have obtained information about at least 48 peoples' representatives in 18 districts -- 35 upazila chairmen, three upazila vice-chairmen, seven municipal mayors and three union parishad members -- having collected AL nomination forms to contest the national election.

Of them, nine upazila chairmen have already resigned from their posts.

They are: Chouddagram upazila chairman Abdus Sobahan Bhuiyan and Debidwar chairman Abul Kalam Azad in Cumilla; Banshkhali upazila chairman Chowdhury Mohammad Galib Sadley and Sitakunda chairman SM Al Mamun in Chattogram; Shalla upazila chairman Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud in Sunamganj; Dhamrai chairman Mohaddes Hossain in Savar; Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila chairman Ferozur Rahman; Gopalpur chairman Yunus Islam Talukdar Thandu in Tangail; and Durgapur upazila chairman Jannatul Ferdous Jhuma in Netrokona.

"I want to contest the national election from Cumilla-4 constituency. That is why I have resigned from the upazila chairman's post," said Abul Kalam Azad, also organising secretary of Cumilla district (north) unit AL.

"I expect that I will get the party's nomination to contest the national election from Cumilla-11 constituency," said Abdus Sobahan Bhuiyan, also president of Chouddagram upazila unit AL.

Mohammad Galib Sadley, also general secretary of Chattogram (south) district unit of Awami Swechchasebak League, said, "I have resigned from my post on Sunday following directives of our party high-ups as I want to contest the national election Chattogram-16 constituency."

"People want me to contest from this constituency (Sunamganj-2). That is why I have resigned from my post," said Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud, also general secretary of Shalla upazila unit AL and younger brother to Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Apart from them, at least 26 chairmen and three vice-chairmen of different upazila parishads, seven municipal mayors and three union parishad members in 11 other districts have collected nomination forms to contest the national election.

While the other peoples' representatives, who have collected nomination forms, are yet to resign from their posts, they said they would do so after securing the party's nomination.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]