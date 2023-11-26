National polls Kishoreganj-2: Ex-IGP out, ex-additional DIG in

Abdul Kahar Akand, former additional deputy inspector general of police, has been given Awami League nomination for Kishoreganj-2 constituency for the 2024 national election.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced his name among the candidates for 298 constituencies in a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office.

Kahar will vie with AL ticket in the constituency (Katiadi and Pakundia upazila), replacing incumbent lawmaker and former inspector general of police Nur Mohammad.

The police officer had conducted investigations of the several sensational cases including assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members in 1975, 2004 grenade attack on AL rally and BDR mutiny cases.

Talking to The Daily Star, Kahar said he is very happy.

"I thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for choosing me. People of Katiadi and Pakundia are overjoyed with the announcement," he said.

He hoped that the election would be participatory and he would win the race.

"If I win, I will complete the ongoing development projects. Besides, I will take other projects for the wellbeing of the people of the constituency," he said.