National polls: DSCC ward councillor Manik's nomination cancelled

Dhaka South City Corporation's ward councillor Hasibur Rahman Manik's nomination paper for Dhaka-7 in the upcoming national election was cancelled this morning.

Returning Officer Sabirul Islam said Manik did not resign from his ward councillor post before submitting the nomination.

The nomination paper of Farhana Sayeed, wife of former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon, was also cancelled by RO Sabirul due to signature issues.

As of 11:45am today, the returning officer has announced candidate names for six constituencies after scrutiny.

In Dhaka-9 constituency, eight including Saber Hossain Chowdhury from the Awami League had valid nomination papers, and two have been rejected.

In Dhaka-4, 10 nomination papers were announced valid, and four were rejected.

In Dhaka-5, 10 papers were valid, and nine were rejected with three candidates' decisions pending.

For Dhaka-6, nine nomination papers were valid, and two were rejected.

In Dhaka-7, six were valid, and five were rejected.

In Dhaka-8 constituency, 11 nomination papers were valid, and four were rejected.