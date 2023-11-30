National Polls: Deadline for nomination submission ends today

The deadline for submitting nomination forms to the election commission expires today, and as the BNP has not backtracked on its decision to boycott the election, it is not likely that the deadline will be extended.

Several political parties requested that the deadline be extended. The election commissioners on several occasions last week said the polls schedule could be revised if the BNP joined the polls.

When a reporter asked Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday if the last day of nomination submission would be deferred, the CEC did not give an answer.

Only the Awami League, its allies, little-known and recently-formed parties are participating in the election scheduled for January 7. Nineteen of the 44 registered parties have said they would not because fair elections were not possible under the current government.

The BNP and its like-minded parties called countrywide blockades multiple times since the EC announced the polls schedule on November 15. The party called a strike for today as well.

Moreover, leader of the opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad last night said she would not participate in the election under the leadership of her party's chairman GM Quader. The party is on the verge of a split due to conflicts between the two leaders.

The ruling AL announced names of its candidates for 298 constituencies, JP for 287, JSD (Inu) for 181, Workers Party for 35, Tarikat Federation for 123, and Liberal Islamic Alliance for 121.

Twelve parties participated in the 2014 election which was boycotted by the BNP and several other parties. A total of 153 lawmakers got elected by virtue of being the only ones running for parliament in their constituencies.

The 2018 election was fraught with allegations of voter fraud. Thirty-nine parties participated in it, and the results were rejected by the BNP and several other parties.

VIOLATION OF ELECTORAL CODE

Many of the aspirants, mostly from the ruling AL, have been submitting nomination papers with large crowds of followers, which according to experts is a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

In Savar, AL nominee for Dhaka-19 constituency Enamur Rahman submitted his nomination papers with several hundred followers yesterday.

Contacted, Mazharul Islam, the returning officer, said he was aware that Enamur was accompanied by a large crowd.

Enamur could not be contacted over the phone.

In Brahmanbaria, AL nominee Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury did the same thing Enamur had done in Savar.

There, Returning Officer Shahgir Alam said the electoral code of conduct was not breached.

In Barishal's Babuganj upazila, Jatiya Party nominee Golam Kibria Tipu submitted his papers while several trucks full of supporters were behind him.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shakila Rahman said she rebuked the candidate for the breach of code.

In Natore-3, AL nominee Zunaid Ahmed Palak, also the state minister for ICT, went to the Assistant Returning Officer's (ARO) office along with over a hundred supporters.

Contacted, ARO Mahmuda Khatun said, "I have asked all candidates to strictly follow the electoral code."

Renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who is running for Magura-1, went to his constituency with a motorcade of over 100 vehicles.

In Narsingdi-5 constituency, AL nominee Raziuddin Ahmed Razu led a gathering of several thousand followers.

RO Badiul Alam said he was not aware of the matter.

[Our correspondents from the districts contributed to the report.]