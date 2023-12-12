National Polls: Another 51 aspirants get back candidacy

Another 51 aspirants got their candidacy back yesterday, winning appeals against the cancellation of their candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary election by the returning officers during the scrutiny of their nomination papers.

Of them, one is from the Awami League, four each from Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP, two each from Gonoforum and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and 26 are independents, Election Commission sources said last night.

With this, a total of 107 candidates got back their candidacy.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and the other four election commissioners held a total of 99 hearings at the EC office yesterday.

EC officials said they rejected 41 appeals and said decisions regarding six others would be made later, while one applicant failed to show up.

During the first day of hearings on Sunday, a total of 56 aspirants got their candidacy back. In last two days EC held hearing of 193 appeals.

A total of 558 appeals were filed by aspirants. Hearings on the appeals will continue until December 15.

The 12th national polls will take place on January 7.

Among others, Awami League aspirant from Noakhali-3, Mamunur Rashid Kiron; independent candidate from Rajshahi-1, actor Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahia; Gonoforum aspirant from Sylhet-2, Mukabbir Khan; and Jatiya Party candidate from Chandpur-4, Sajjad Rashid; got back their candidacies, clearing the path for them to contest in the election.

Meanwhile, the hearing for an appeal challenging the candidacy of an AL aspirant from Jashore-4, Enamul Haq Babul, will take place tomorrow, the EC sources mentioned.

After regaining his candidacy, Gonoforum candidate Mukabbir Khan from Sylhet 2, told The Daily Star that the government has promised a free, fair, and participatory election, and the Election Commission has said it would also make all the necessary arrangements in this regard.

"However, there is some concern over the electoral environment...if we see the breaking of the promises that were made, we will appear before the people," he said.