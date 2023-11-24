National polls: AL to unveil final list of candidates Sunday

The Awami League will unveil the final list of its candidates on Sunday to contest the 12th national parliamentary election, the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"We have finalised candidates in four divisions. Even if not tomorrow, we will be able to announce the candidacy for 300 constituencies by Sunday," said Quader in a briefing at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi today.

Quader also said some new faces have been included while some incumbent lawmakers have been dropped, adding that they have not dropped any winnable candidate

"We do not want to announce any division-wise or district-wise candidatures. We want to announce the final candidates of Awami League in 300 seats together," said Quader.

In response to a question, Quader said the possibility of BNP's participating in the upcoming national election cannot be ruled out.

"There is still a chance of BNP joining the polls. If the BNP may not participate as a party or as an alliance, many from the BNP are preparing to take part in the election. We have information that many will participate in the election," he added.

Quader said that the BNP has resorted to destroying the economy of the country after failing in politics.

"Elections cannot be foiled by launching clandestine attacks. Elections will be held on time and following due procedures," said Quader.