National Polls: 119 seek to vie for 15 Dhaka seats

A total of 119 nomination papers have been submitted for the 15 seats in Dhaka city ahead of the upcoming national election.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabirul Islam disclosed the information at the end of the nomination submission deadline yesterday.

Of these, Awami League submitted 13, Jatiya Party 17, National People's Party-NPP 12, Jaker Party 6, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD 3, Jatiya Party-JP 2, Bangladesh Nationalist Front-BNF 12, Bangladesh Supreme Party-BSP 6, Bangladesh Kalyan Party 1, Trinamool BNP 7, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh 1, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement-BNM 1, Bangladesh Congress 6, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation 2, Islami Oikya Jote 1, Bangladesh Jatiya Party 6, Ganatantri Party 1, Muktijote 4, Gano Front 3, Bangladesh Islamic Front 2, and independent candidates submitted 13.

Regarding the cocktail explosion in front of the Divisional Commissioner's office, he said, "We were inside, so we didn't see it up close. However, law enforcers will take action in this regard."

He also said, "Fifteen electoral teams and executive magistrates are working to protect the electoral code of conduct."