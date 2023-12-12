National elections: Supporter of independent candidate attacked in Ctg

A former leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and supporter of an independent candidate was injured in an attack carried out allegedly by a faction of BCL in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila today.

The injured Masud Rana, 30, former president of Ward 1 of Mayani Union unit BCL, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Locals said Masud Rana is a supporter of Gias Uddin, an independent candidate of Mirsarai constituency.

Masud alleged that a group of BCL activists led by Masud Karim, convenor of the upazila BCL, attacked him when he went to work around 5:30pm over a conflict centring the upcoming national polls.

Masud Karim is a supporter of Mahbub Rahman Ruhel, who got the Awami League nomination for the constituency this time.

Contacted, Gias Uddin said, "His opponent carried out the attack to strike fear into my activists ahead of polls."

This correspondent couldn't reach Masud Karim over phone despite several attempts.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mirsarai Police Station, said, "Police went to spot after hearing the news but couldn't find anyone there. Besides, No one filed any complaint yet."