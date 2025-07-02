National election: EC working on both Feb, Apr timelines

No discussion took place on the election date during the meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin yesterday.

The Friday meeting between the CEC and the chief adviser was the first since June 13, when Yunus suggested that the next national election could be held in the week before the start of Ramadan in 2026, if all preparations are completed.

Yunus made the remark during a meeting in London where BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman suggested that the election be held before Ramadan.

"February [as an election timeframe] has arisen [following] the London [meeting], and April has also surfaced. We are proceeding with preparations for polls based on those two timeframes," Nasir told reporters at the Election Commission office.

The EC's current focus is on the general election and not the local elections.

"The promise he is making to the nation, the statements he is giving at home and abroad, are all about the national election. We are moving forward with preparations based on that commitment."

When it comes to ensuring that the election is acceptable, fair and neutral, the government and the Election Commission are on the same page, he said.

"During the courtesy meeting that day, he [Yunus] gave such an indication and asked whether we were prepared for it."

In response, Nasir said that the EC's preparation is progressing in full gear.

When asked about the National Citizen Party's demand for reconstitution of the Election Commission, Nasir said: "I don't want to make any comment. Political parties are free to express their views."

Asked about the recent arrest of two former CECs, KM Nurul Huda and Kazi Habibul Awal, over their involvement in election irregularities, Nasir declined to make a comment as it is a sub judice matter.