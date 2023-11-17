‘Nation can’t afford repeat of last two polls’

Prof Harun-or-Rashid, former political science teacher at Dhaka University, said the country cannot afford an election like the ones held in 2014 and 2018.

He said according to the constitution, there is no option but to go for the polls.

Prof Harun said the election could have been competitive, participatory, and held in a peaceful manner if the BNP had decided to take part.

"I think this election will be different from the 2014 and 2018 elections. It will be different in terms of quality and integrity."

Boycotting this election would be suicidal for the BNP. The party should run and seeking people's support in stead of waging a movement. The party should keep in mind that there is no shortcut to power, he said.