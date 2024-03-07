Mymensingh, Cumilla City Polls: Law and order situation under control

Says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Almagir yesterday said the law and order situation centring Cumilla and Mymensingh city polls is under control.

"So far, we don't have any information that the law and order situation will deteriorate there. However, as a precaution, we have deployed additional forces," Alamgir said while talking with reporters at the EC office in the capital.

"If the situation goes beyond control in any polling centre, instructions have been given to authorities to stop voting at that centre. If they don't close it, we [EC] will stop the election," he added.

The Election Commission will hold the polls for the Mymensingh City Corporation and the Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls on Saturday.

Alamgir said the commission will keep enough Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the polls.

If there is any technical problem with any EVM, that will be replaced immediately, he added.

Four candidates are vying for the mayoral position in Cumilla by-polls.

The mayoral post of Cumilla City Corporation has been vacant since December 13, 2023, following the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat. Arfanul was elected in 2022, defeating two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku.

Meanwhile, five candidates are vying for the mayoral position in Mymensingh city polls. A total of 148 aspirants are vying for 33 general ward commissioner positions, while 69 candidates are contesting for 11 ward commissioner positions reserved for women.