Mymensingh city polls: Voters wait in long queues as voting time ends

The photo was taken from Patgudam Girls’ High School polling centre in Mymensigh city today (March 9, 2024). Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Voter turnout increased in the later stages of voting in Mymensingh City Corporation election .

In long queues, people were seen waiting for a long time to cast there votes at two centres at Patgudam Girls High School.

Many voters were present in the center even after 4:00pm, the official closing time of voting.

Presiding Officer Abul Bashar said they will allow people, who came to voting centres before the scheduled closing time, to cast their votes.

A voter named Rita Rani said," I have been standing here [at queue in front of the voting centre] for one and a half hours to cast my vote. I hear the machine (EVM) isn't working."

Some of the voters accused authorities of taking unusually long time for casting a ballot.

There was no untoward situation except when Rab had to intervene to disperse groups of people who were chanting slogans in favor of councilor candidates outside the centre.

Around 40 percent votes were cast till 2:00pm, added the presiding officer.