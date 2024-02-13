Mymensingh city polls: 7 submit nominations

A total of seven candidates yesterday submitted their nomination papers for the mayoral post of Mymensingh City Corporation, on the last day of submission.

The election is scheduled to be held on March 9.

The candidates are incumbent mayor and president of Mymensingh city Awami League Ekramul Haque Titu, Mymensingh district AL President Ehteshamul Alam, AL leaders Md Golam Ferdous, Sadequl Haque Khan, Faramerz Al Noor, and Md Rezaul Haque, and Mymensingh district Jatiyo Party Joint Secretary Md Shahidul Islam.

A total of 164 candidates submitted nomination papers for 33 general posts in the city while 69 candidates submitted nomination papers for reserved seats for women, said Md Safikul Islam, senior election officer in Mymensingh.

The voting will be held through electronic voting machines and a total of 3,36,490 voters are expected to cast their votes, said the official.