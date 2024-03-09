Mymensingh city polls: 25pc votes cast at four centres till 12pm

Long queue of voters at Premier Ideal High School centre in Mymensingh. Photo: Prabir Das

Twenty-five percent votes have been cast at four polling centres of Mymensingh City Corporation election in the first four hours today.

This correspondent visited three centres in Nasirabad Government Girls' High School and a centre in City Collegiate School.

In Nasirabad Government Girls' High School, 674 out of 2,437 cast votes, 650 out of 2,724 and 500 out of 2,885 cast their ballots.

In City Collegiate School, 381 votes were cast whereas the number of voters is 1,859 votes.

Long queues were seen at every centres.

However, locals said they were facing trouble in casting votes through the EVMs while many voters left the centres as their fingerprints did not match.