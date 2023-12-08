Murshedy has over Tk 149cr in assets

Abdus Salam Murshedy, an incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate from Khulna-4 constituency, has seen a significant increase in his movable assets over the last five years, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC.

His movable assets have shot up to Tk 137.86 crore based on the affidavit, while they amounted to Tk 95.11 crore five years ago, according to the affidavit he submitted in 2018.

Murshedy's annual income has also increased in the past five years, as it has gone up to Tk 8.02 crore from Tk 6.37 crore in 2018.

According to the 2023 affidavit, his immovable assets include buildings worth Tk 11.55 crore. He also mentioned having loans worth Tk 7.54 crore.

Meanwhile, his wife's movable assets decreased, while his dependent's movable assets have increased 18 times in the last five years, according to the 2023 affidavit.

His dependent's movable assets are worth Tk 24.91 crore, while they amounted to Tk 1.33 crore in 2018.

His wife's movable assets now stand at Tk 18.35 crore, while the amount was Tk 22.31 crore in 2018.