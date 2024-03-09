Elections
Munshiganj municipality by-polls: Wife of former mayor wins

Chowdhury Fahria Afrin

Chowdhury Fahria Afrin, wife of former mayor, has won a landside victory in the by-elections of Munshiganj municipality.

She got 21,994 votes, while opponent SM Mahtab Uddin Kallol got only 610 votes, reports our Munshiganj correspondent citing election officials.

Munshiganj District Election Officer and Returning Officer Bashir Ahmed announced the unofficial result at around 6:30pm.

This is the first time a woman has been elected as the mayor of Munshiganj municipality.

Chowdhury Fahria Afrin is the wife of Munshiganj-3 MP Mohammad Faisal Biplab and the daughter-in-law of Munshiganj district Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin.

Mohammad Faisal Biplab resigned from the post of mayor to participate in the 12th National Election.

