Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:39 PM

Munshiganj-1: Nominations of Mahi B, 2 others cancelled

The nominations of Bikalpa Dhara candidate Mahi Badruddoza Chowdhury and two other candidates from Munshiganj-1 for the upcoming national election were cancelled this morning.

Munshiganj District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Zafar Ripon announced the cancellation of the nominations at the conference room of the Munshiganj district administrator's office, reports our local correspondent.

Mahi's nomination was cancelled over allegations of defaulting loans, Abu Zafar Ripon said.

The nominations of independent candidate Golam Sarwar Kabir and BNM candidate Farid Hossain were also cancelled.

Ripon said, "We have taken reports from Bangladesh Bank regarding all candidates. Mahi B Chowdhury's candidature has been cancelled as he is the guarantor of a defaulted loan of M/S Affinity Communication Limited."

Meanwhile, nominations of eight other candidates were declared valid.

They are Awami League candidate Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Trinamool BNP's Antara Huda, Jatiya Party's Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam, Zaker Party's Ataur Rahman, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan's Ataullah Hafezzi, Bangladesh Supreme Party's Latif Sarkar, National People's Party's Doel Akhtar, Bangladesh Congress' Noor Jahan Begum Rita.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled were advised to appeal to the Election Commission after correcting the mistakes.

Bikalpa Jubo Dhara President Asaduzzaman Bachchu said, "Mahi B Chowdhury is not the guarantor of the defaulted loan. We will appeal in this regard."

