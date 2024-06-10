Municipality polls: Scuffle during symbol allocation, conference room vandalised

A scuffle broke out today between supporters of two mayoral candidates at the Rupganj upazila parishad conference room in Narayanganj during the allocation of symbols for Kanchan municipality election, slated for June 26.

The conference room was vandalised during the clash in presence of election officers and police, reports our district correspondent quoting witnesses.

However, two mayor candidates were show-caused after the incident, said Kazi Istafizul Haque Akand, district election officer and returning officer for Kanchan municipality polls.

According to the witnesses and police, around 11:00am, an argument broke out between supporters of two mayoral candidates -- Rafikul Islam and Dewan Abul Bashar (Badsha) -- over sitting on the chairs.

The quarrel turned into a scuffle and the supporters of both sides started throwing chairs and vandalising the conference room by breaking chairs, tables, windows, and a projector.

Police brought the situation under control later, said OC Deepak Chandra Saha.

After the incident, both the candidates traded blames.

Contacted, Rafikul Islam, said "The scuffle occurred when the opponent candidate slapped one of my supporters."

Denying the allegation, Abul Bashar said his men protested when opponent candidate's supporters were not allowing him to sit on a chair.

RO Kazi Istafizul Haque said it was an unexpected incident. Both candidates were show-caused in writing. They have been asked to explain why no action will be taken against them under the electoral code of conduct.