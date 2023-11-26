Muktijote urges EC to defer deadline of nomination paper submission

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote urged the Election Commission to extend the deadline for submission of nomination papers or upcoming national polls by seven days.

According to the schedule for 12th parliamentary polls last date of submission of nomination paper is November 30 and the election will take place on January 7.

Leaders of Muktijote, a registered political party, submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam today requesting extension of last date of submission of nomination paper.This is the first time a registered political party put asked the EC to defer the deadline for nomination paper submission.

Earlier, leader of the opposition in parliament and Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad requested President Mohammed Shahabuddin to extend the deadline for submission of nomination papers.