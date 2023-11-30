MPs won’t have to resign to run as independents: EC

Elections
Sitting MPs will not have to resign if they take part in the upcoming national elections as independent candidate, the EC said yesterday. 

These MPs will also not need to submit signatures of one percent voters of their constituency, in line with the Representation of the People Order-1972, an EC press statement said.

The statement came as several media reported that Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana yesterday, at a programme in Rajshahi, said MPs have to resign if they want to run as independent candidates. It says so in the law, she had said.

However, yesterday's statement said MPs elected with party tickets will not have to resign from their positions.

