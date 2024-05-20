Moulvibazar Sadar upazila election postponed

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the Moulvibazar Sadar upazila election, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

The election was postponed as a chairman candidate, Kamal Hossain, filed a petition with the High Court challenging the candidacy of his rival candidate Tajul Islam Taj, said Atiyar Rahman, deputy secretary of the EC's election management branch.

The EC finalised the decision based on a letter sent to the returning officer from Atiyar in this regard.

"To comply with the May 16 order from the Appellate Division, the EC has postponed the May 21 elections for all positions in Moulvibazar Sadar during the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections until further notice," said Md Abdus Salam Chowdhury, the returning officer and additional deputy commissioner (general) in Moulvibazar.