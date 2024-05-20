Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:52 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Moulvibazar Sadar upazila election postponed

Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 12:49 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:52 PM
election observers

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the Moulvibazar Sadar upazila election, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

The election was postponed as a chairman candidate, Kamal Hossain, filed a petition with the High Court challenging the candidacy of his rival candidate Tajul Islam Taj, said Atiyar Rahman, deputy secretary of the EC's election management branch.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The EC finalised the decision based on a letter sent to the returning officer from Atiyar in this regard.

"To comply with the May 16 order from the Appellate Division, the EC has postponed the May 21 elections for all positions in Moulvibazar Sadar during the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections until further notice," said Md Abdus Salam Chowdhury, the returning officer and additional deputy commissioner (general) in Moulvibazar.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কুকি-চিন বিদেশি মদদ পাচ্ছে, এটা মনে করি না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় ব্যাটারিচালিত আটোরিকশা চলবে, প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্দেশ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

তবে মহাসড়কে রিকশা চলবে না বলে জানিয়েছেন ওবায়দুল কাদের।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হেলিকপ্টার বিধ্বস্ত: ইরানের প্রেসিডেন্ট রাইসি, পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীসহ সব আরোহী নিহত

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification