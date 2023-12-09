Motahar’s wealth rises 78pc in 5 years

Awami League lawmaker from Lalmonirhat-1 constituency (Hatibandha-Patgram) Motahar Hossain's wealth increased by 78 percent in five years since the 2018 polls, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC.

In the affidavit, he has shown movable assets worth Tk 1,79,25,286 this year, compared to Tk 1,00,70,959 in 2018. It was Tk one crore 70 thousand 959 in the 2018 election's affidavit.

His immovable assets are worth Tk 2,14,56,503, same as in 2018, according to the affidavit.

Motahar mentioned his annual income as Tk 33,41,238 this year, up from Tk 17,70,600 in 2018.

He showed Tk 3,16,620 earned from agriculture, Tk 2,85,600 from shop rent, Tk 20 lakh from business, Tk 6,60,000 as honorarium, and Tk 79,018 as other earnings this year.

He did not specify the nature of his business in the affidavit.

The lawmaker also mentioned immovable assets of 721 decimals of agricultural land worth Tk 20,70,000 and 54 decimals of non-arable land worth Tk 1,82,000, residential and commercial buildings worth Tk 1,72,04,500, and Rajuk plot worth Tk 20 lakh.

Motahar possesses Tk 25,76,764 in cash, a used car valued at Tk 1,49,89,222, gold ornaments worth Tk 40,000, electronic devices worth Tk 1,99,000, and furniture worth Tk 1,20,000.

He did not mention information regarding wealth possessed by his wife and sons in his affidavit.