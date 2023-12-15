More like seat distribution, not election

Alleges Moyeen Khan

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said the results of the January 7 election are being determined by the government through the distribution of seats.

"Seat sharing is going on openly. What is happening now is not an election as it is just like distribution of befits among the beneficiaries," he said.

Talking to reporters at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial Mirpur, Moyeen said the Election Commission will only announce on January 7 the results that have been determined by the government. "So, it has become clear to the 18-crore people that there will be no election on January 7," he said.

He called upon the government to leave the path of restrictions, repression, and oppression. "Restore all the fundamental rights and hold a fair and credible election. If you win a fair election, I will be the first to congratulate you," he said.

Moyeen along with some party senior leaders paid tributes to martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur.