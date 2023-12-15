Mohibul Hasan's candidacy for Ctg-9 valid: EC

The Election Commission announced today that the candidacy of Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the Awami League nominee from Chattogram-9 for the January 7 national polls, will remain valid.

EC took the decision after hearing an appeal by Jatiya Party aspirant for the same seat, Sanjid Rashid Chowdhury.

Sanjid alleged that Mohibul, also deputy minister for education, had written his step mother's name instead of his biological mother's in his affidavit.

EC took the decision of keeping Mohibul's nomination valid as the latter had used the name of his step mother in his national identity, said officials who were present at the hearing room.

Today is the sixth and last day of hearing appeals on decisions regarding nominations for the 12th parliamentary polls.