Menon to contest in Barishal-2, not Barishal-3

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon wil vie the election from Barishal-2, not Barishal-3 constituency.

Awami League has fielded Talukdar Md Yunus for Barishal-2.

The ruling party informed Menon today that the party will let him contest from Barishal-2.

Menon confirmed the development to The Daily Star this evening.

Menon filed nomination papers for two constituencies, Barishal-2 and 3.

On Thursday, AL declared that they would share Barishal-3 seat with Menon as they were sharing seven seats with their 14-party alliance partners.