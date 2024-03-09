Mayoral by-election: Sporadic violence as voting ends in Cumilla

The photo was taken from Chhotara Maleka Mamataz Govt Primary School polling centre in Cumilla city on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo: Star

Voting ended on time for the mayoral by-election in Cumilla City Corporation today, despite some incidents of violence.

The polling began at 8:00am in the morning and continued until 4:00pm at a stretch.

Voter's presence was relatively thin throughout the day.

Three mayoral candidates brought allegations that the supporters of Tahsin Bahar Suchona -- daughter of Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar -- have been driving out the agents from the polling centres.

They accused that the supporters and activists of Suchona were also intimidating the voters, mostly female voters.

Two people were also shot during a clash between supporters of rival candidates during the polls.

Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said the incident took place outside the Munshi M Ali High School centre around 10:00am.

Former BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaisar, who is contesting the election with the 'horse' symbol, claimed that the wounded men were his supporters, Zahirul Islam and Md Tuhin.

The election was conducted using electronic voting machine (EVM).