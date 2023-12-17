Maya served show cause notice for violating polls code

The electoral enquiry committee of Chandpur today served a show cause notice to Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, a ruling Awami League candidate of Chandpur-2, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

In the notice, Sayed Mahbubul Islam, chairman of the electoral committee, asked Maya, a ruling party presidium member, to come up with a written explanation by December 19.

M Ishfaq Ahsan, an independent candidate of the constituency, made the allegations against Maya for meeting a group of teachers who are set to be presiding and polling officers during the upcoming national polls.

According to the show cause notice, the teachers met the AL leader at his residence on December 14 after their leave was cancelled by an emergency notice.

"This is a breach of pre-election code of conduct as the teachers will be appointed as presiding and polling officers in the election," reads the notice.

In a video clip of the meeting, which went viral on social media, showed Chandpur's Farazikandi union Awami League president Muktar Ali was asking the teachers to work in favour of the 'boat' symbol in the presence of Maya, the notice added.

Maya was lawmaker from Chandpur-2 constituency in 7th and 10th parliament.