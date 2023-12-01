Many communal, corrupt people being nominated

Alleges Sultana Kamal

Many people who previously acted against the interest of the country's minority communities were nominated to contest the upcoming national elections, alleged rights activist Sultana Kamal yesterday.

Many corrupt individuals also got nomination, she said at a views-exchange meeting titled "Violence in Election: Way to Overcome", organised by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at the CIRDAP auditorium.

"It's not that only the minority communities are becoming victims of violence, actually we are living in a violent society, where everyone is now a victim of violence," she said. "The repression on minorities is more frequent as they [oppressors] can get away with it."

Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, said, "A quarter says there was communalism during the BNP-led government's tenure. It also exists now during Awami League's tenure. So where is the alternative? Now, the Awami League appears to be a lesser evil to us."

In response, Sultana Kamal said, "It is unfortunate that we have to remain content with the lesser evil, but we are not benefiting from it."

Shyamal Dutta, general secretary of Jatiya Press Club, alleged that at least 10 AL lawmakers who got nominations were involved in oppressing the minorities.

The event was conducted by Chandra Nath Podder and presided over by JL Bhowmik, general secretary and president of the Parishad respectively.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad president Fauzia Moslem and former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik also spoke at the programme, among others.