Mansur’s income rises 6 times in 5yrs

Mansur Rahman, incumbent lawmaker and Awami League candidate from Rajshahi-5, saw his income rise by 6.5 times since 2018, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

He mentioned a present annual income of Tk 92,70,287 from agriculture and unspecified sources, up from Tk 14,09,961 in 2018.

His total wealth also rose in value by more than three times from Tk 1,60,71,069 in 2018 to Tk 5,54,68,215 in 2023.

In 2018, he mentioned 19.5 bighas of inherited agricultural land, but no income from it. This year, he showed ownership of 38.5 bighas of land and an annual income of Tk 27 lakh from agriculture.

Rahman also mentioned income of Tk 38 lakh from unspecified sources.