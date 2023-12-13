Manoranjan’s wealth surges

Manoranjan Shill Gopal, incumbent Dinajpur-1 (Birganj-Kaharol) lawmaker and Awami League candidate in the upcoming national polls, saw his wealth surge multifold in last 15 years.

According to his affidavit submitted to the EC, between 2008 and 2023, Manoranjan's annual income rose from Tk 1.60 lakh to Tk 35.36 lakh, movable assets from Tk 4.10 lakh to Tk 1.39 crore, and immovable assets from Tk 2.60 lakh to Tk 1.95 crore.

He now possesses Tk 98 lakh in cash, up from Tk 50,000 in 2008.

He also mentioned assets worth Tk 80 lakh in his wife's name this year. In 2008 he mentioned gold ornaments worth Tk 30,000 to his wife's name.

In both 2008 and 2023 affidavits, he mentioned ownership of 6.88 acres of land, but did not mention the land's market value in both cases.

Manoranjan was elected as MP from Jatiya Gonotantrik Party in 2005 by-elections from the same constituency. Later, he joined AL and was elected lawmaker from the seat for three consecutive terms.