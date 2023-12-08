Manju’s assets drop, wife sees 72-fold rise in cash

The assets of Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of Jatiya Party (Manju), has dropped in the last five years, but it's the other way around for his wife, according to the affidavit he submitted for the upcoming national polls.

Manju, an incumbent lawmaker of Pirojpur-2 and also a candidate from the same constituency, has Tk 1,01,94,021 in cash based on his recent affidavit, while he had Tk 1,05,83,060 in 2018, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC ahead of the 11th parliamentary election.

His investment in the share market has come down to zero from Tk 3,61,95,141 in 2018, but his investment in savings certificates has increased to Tk 87,30,700 in 2023 from Tk 43,29,795 in 2018.

However, according to the 2023 affidavit, his wife has seen a 72-fold increase in the amount of cash in her possession in the last five years, as she now holds Tk 1,95,83,208 in cash, compared to Tk 2,69,440 in 2018.

She also has Tk 34,03,548 in banks, while the amount was Tk 20,20,034 in 2018.

Her investment in the share market has also increased to Tk 18,19,12,287 this year from Tk 14,41,52,487 in 2018.

However, her investment in savings certificate has decreased from Tk 4,80,81,065 to Tk 2,78,62,775 in this period.