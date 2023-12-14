MA Mannan’s income drops, wealth increases

Planning Minister and Sunamganj-3 lawmaker MA Mannan's total wealth rose in value, while his income decreased since 2018, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

Mannan, Awami League's candidate from the seat in the upcoming polls, saw his income dropped from Tk 24.54 lakh in 2018 to Tk 17.13 lakh in 2023.

No income was mentioned for his wife and dependents in 2018 and this year.

However, the minister and his wife's combined movable properties doubled in value in the last five years.

In 2018, the minister's movable properties were valued at Tk 1.84 crore including Tk 3.61 lakh in cash, Tk 55.35 lakh in bank deposits, Tk 69 lakh in savings, and a car worth Tk 53.74 lakh. His wife had no movable property in 2018.

This year, the minister mentioned movable properties worth Tk 3.33 crore including Tk 1.10 crore in banks, Tk 34.43 lakh in cash, Tk 1.10 crore worth of vehicles and Tk 60 lakh in savings or fixed deposits.

His wife's movable properties mentioned this year were worth Tk 87.60 lakh including Tk 31.50 lakh in cash and Tk 55.60 lakh in savings or fixed deposits.

Mannan and his wife's immovable assets decreased in last five years.

In this year's affidavit, the minister mentioned that he owns 5.34 acres of farmland worth Tk 10 lakh only, while his wife owns some farmland worth Tk 20,000.