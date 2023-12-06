Lipi’s cop husband has Tk 2.13cr in cash

Independent candidate Shahazadi Alam Lipi, contesting from Bogura-1, revealed in her submitted affidavit to the Election Commission that her husband, Additional DIG Hamidul Alam Milon of Barishal Metropolitan Police, possesses over Tk 2.13 crore in cash, while she holds Tk 23.48 lakh.

The movable and immovable assets of Milon are worth Tk 3.37 crore, while Lipi's such assets amounts to over Tk 1.14 crore.

Lipi also owns a company named Meesers Medha Enterprises.

Lipi derives an annual income of Tk 50,200 from the agricultural sector, while her husband earns Tk 4.58 lakh annually from the same sector. Additionally, Lipi receives an annual house rent of Tk 3.60 lakh, while her husband gains over Tk 6 lakh.

Her husband earns over Tk 9.35 lakh from his annual salary.

Besides, Lipi also earns an additional Tk 48,000 from other income sources.

Lipi has a bank deposit of Tk 12.54 lakh, while her husband's bank deposit is Tk 41,971.

Lipi possesses over 259 decimals of land valued at Tk 44.57 lakh, while her husband's agricultural land spans 1,214 decimals (more than 12 acres) with a value of Tk 4 lakh.

Additionally, Lipi owns 101.57 decimals of non-agricultural land valued at Tk 26.10 lakh whereas her husband holds 252 decimals of non-agricultural land worth Tk 1.15 lakh.

In the affidavit, Lipi acknowledged owning a five-storied building without specifying its value, stating it was a gift. She also mentioned her husband's ownership of a five-storied building and a semi-paka building received as gifts, with no mention of their prices.