Laxmipur-3 By-Polls: RO asks probe into ‘irregularities’

The returning officer of the Laxmipur-3 by-election yesterday asked the district election officer to investigate the alleged irregularities in the by-polls following a report run by Prothom Alo online.

A video showing a former Chhatra League leader stamping ballots on "boat", the electoral symbol of the ruling Awami League, has gone viral on social media.

In the 57-second video, the BCL leader, wearing a card with "boat" symbol around his neck, was seen stamping 43 ballots. Another man in the room was assisting him in doing the job.

The incident drew criticism from different quarters.

Returning Officer Md Farhad Hossain, also regional election officer of Cumilla, yesterday issued a letter asking the Laxmipur district election officer to investigate the alleged irregularities by recording the statements of all polling officers, members of the law enforcement agencies, and others concerned, and submit the report within three working days.

Gloam Faruk Pinku of the ruling AL won the Sunday's by-election.