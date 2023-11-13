Elections
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 13, 2023 04:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 04:47 PM

Elections

Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls: EC cancels results of three polling stations

Fresh voting at these centres not needed
BNP MPs' resignation

The Election Commission has cancelled the results of one polling station in Lakshmipur-3 and two in Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies due to irregularities in the recent by-polls.

However, there will be no need for fresh voting at these centres, as the total numbers of votes cast at the centres is lower than the difference between votes for the winner and the candidate who finished second in the by-polls.

EC secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters at the EC office that cases would be filed against two persons involved in irregularities in Lakshmipur and action would be taken against polling officers of all three polling stations in Brahmanbaria and Lakshmipur under the Election Officers Special Act, 1991.

The EC took these decisions after investigating the allegations of irregularities, he added.

Jahangir said during the probe, officials found irregularities in two centres in Bahmanbaria-2 -- Jatrapur Noorania Hafizia Madrasa and Sharifpur Government Primary School.

Probe official also found irregularities in Dakshin Gaguria Government Primary School centre in the Lakshmipur by-polls.

