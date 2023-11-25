Khelafat Andolon to join national polls

After several weeks of indecision, another Islamist party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon (BKA), today announced to participate in the January 7 parliamentary election.

The party, however, made some demands including the release of "alems and ulemas (religious leaders)" before the election.

Islami Andolon Bangladesh ameer Ataullah Ibne Hafejji announced the decision following a party meeting.

The meeting was held at the Khelafat Andolon's headquarters in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar, Habibullah Miazi, secretary general of the party told The Daily Star.

With the participation of BKA, a total of 27 out of 44 political parties registered with the Election Commission are participating in the 12th national elections.

There are 11 Islamist parties registered with the EC. Of them, seven have so far announced to participate in the election.

They are Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamist Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Torikot Federation, Jaker Party and Bangladesh Supreme Party.